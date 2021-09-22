Tyson Faces Longer Odds At 8th Circ. Over COVID-19 Deaths

By Y. Peter Kang (September 22, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods supervisors in Iowa allegedly ran a betting pool early in the pandemic on how many employees would contract COVID-19 despite local demands to idle the processing facility, and now the odds are stacking against the company in an Eighth Circuit fight over proper venue for wrongful death claims, with the federal government stepping in to back the workers. The appeals court in St. Louis will hear oral arguments Thursday to determine whether a federal or state court should adjudicate wrongful death suits accusing the meat processing giant of lying to its Waterloo plant employees and knowingly risking their health...

