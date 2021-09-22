Claimants, Insurers Say Too Little Info On BSA Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (September 22, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Tort claimants and insurers told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the Boy Scouts of America have failed to adequately explain multiple parts of its proposed Chapter 11 plan, including nearly $1.4 billion in recent settlements and how troop sponsors will be treated. The second all-day virtual hearing on the disclosure statement for the BSA's proposed bankruptcy plan also saw objections raised on subjects ranging from claims estimations to trustee appointments and insurance carriers accused of trying to stall the case for their own benefit. The Boy Scouts sought Chapter 11 protection in February 2020, citing rising numbers of sexual abuse...

