EU Court Says Arbitration Not Exempt From State Aid Review

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 22, 2021, 6:14 PM BST) -- A European court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission should have dug deeper into an arbitration panel's decision to set cheap electricity rates for an aluminum producer, holding the tribunal should have been treated as a state actor under state aid rules. The European Union's General Court overturned the commission's decision to give the green light to Mytilinaios AE-Omilos Epicheiriseon, a Greek aluminum producer, to continue receiving cheap electricity rates from one of the country's state-owned energy suppliers, Dimosia Epicheirisi Ilektrismou AE, or DEI. The court held the commission was wrong in finding in favor of Mytilinaios in a dispute where...

