UK Antitrust Enforcer Will Mull Music Streaming Probe

By Nadia Dreid (September 22, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's competition enforcer says it will consider taking a hard look at the music streaming market at its October meeting, after receiving a request that it do so from government officials. The Competition and Markets Authority published its response to the request — which came from the ministers of two different agencies, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport — Wednesday, cautioning that the process could take anywhere from a year to a year and a half. Basically, the watchdog has two options if it suspects competition may be...

