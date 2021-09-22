Investors Say Robinhood's MDL Dismissal Bid Is Too Early

By Ryan Harroff (September 22, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Investors who allege Robinhood and other securities trading platforms colluded to freeze "meme stock" purchases in January slammed the companies' motion to dismiss their multidistrict litigation on Tuesday, telling the judge that they successfully alleged an antitrust conspiracy and arguing it is too early to dismiss the case anyway. Investors told the Florida federal court in their response to a motion to dismiss that they had, in fact, plausibly alleged an anti-competitive agreement by Robinhood and other online trading services E*Trade Securities LLC and Interactive Brokers LLC to block purchases of certain stocks so that the allegedly colluding investment firms could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS