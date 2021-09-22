French Telecom Altice Can't Beat €125M EU Gun-Jumping Fine

By Christopher Crosby (September 22, 2021, 4:22 PM BST) -- The European Union's second-highest court has rejected a French telecoms provider's attempt to overturn a €125 million ($147 million) fine imposed by the bloc's antitrust regulator for going ahead with its purchase of a Portuguese operator before receiving merger clearance. The European General Court upheld findings that Altice Europe closed its acquisition of PT Portugal in late 2014 before notifying the European Commission and receiving final permission to proceed. However, the Luxembourg-based court reduced the French telecom company's fine by €6.22 million because after completing a share purchase agreement, Altice told the commission about the deal and asked for the competition watchdog to...

