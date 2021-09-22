Atlanta-Area County Gets More Time For Sewage Repairs

By Rosie Manins (September 22, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday extended the deadline for a metropolitan Atlanta county to fix its problematic sewage system, but ordered it to pay about $1 million in civil penalties for failing to meet the original timeline in a consent decree with state and federal regulators. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg heard from counsel for the federal and Georgia governments that their proposed modification to the consent decree is the result of more than a year of good faith negotiations with DeKalb County. The county, which covers a large chunk of metropolitan Atlanta, is subject to a 2011 consent...

