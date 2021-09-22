FCA Proposal Is Unfair And Would Hinder Economic Growth

By Robert Salcido and Emily Gerry (September 22, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- As American industry moves toward building back better in the face of a continuing pandemic, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., have introduced the False Claims Amendments Act of 2021, proposing revisions to the False Claims Act that could scuttle these efforts before they start by dramatically changing a key unanimous U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The FCA is the government's primary weapon for combating fraud against the federal government. The FCA arms law enforcement officials with a penal remedy of treble damages and civil penalties against those who knowingly or fraudulently present false claims to the government. It also empowers...

