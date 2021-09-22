Solar Industry Group Blasts Bid For New China-Based Tariffs

By Keith Goldberg (September 22, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A leading U.S. solar industry group Wednesday urged the U.S. Department of Commerce to reject a request by domestic manufacturers to extend China-based tariffs on solar cells and panels to three nearby countries, arguing that it would "devastate" U.S. solar development. A group of manufacturers billing itself as American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention, or A-SMACC, claims that several China-based manufacturers are circumventing 2012 antidumping and countervailing duties on Chinese solar cells and panels by shipping components to Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam and doing a minimal amount of work transforming them into solar panels, cells and modules before export. But the...

