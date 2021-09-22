Cooley-Guided Freshworks' $1B IPO Leads 4 New Offerings

By Tom Zanki (September 22, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Cooley-led customer engagement software firm Freshworks Inc. went public Wednesday after pricing a $1 billion initial public offering above its range, leading a quartet of newly minted public companies that made their trading debuts after raising $2 billion combined. San Mateo, California-based Freshworks, advised by Cooley LLP, sold 28.5 million shares priced at $36, topping its projected range of $32 to $34. Freshworks was joined by three companies going public on Wednesday including restaurants payment processor Toast Inc., advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, which raised $870 million; online fashion platform a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS