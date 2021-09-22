Pa. Suppliers Can't Deduct Local Costs From Foreign Steel

By Alyssa Aquino (September 22, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania contractor can't deduct domestic importing, shipping and storage expenses from the cost of foreign-made steel for the purposes of a state law requiring that public projects use no more than 25% of the foreign material, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Pennsylvania's Steel Products Procurement Act requires contractors to use domestic steel in public works, defining domestic steel as products in which at least 75% of their costs come from steel that has been "mined, produced or manufactured" in the U.S. In calculating that percentage, a Pennsylvania contractor, G.M. McCrossin Inc., couldn't reduce the cost of foreign steel used to...

