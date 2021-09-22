Chinese Asylum-Seeker Loses In 9th Circ. Over Arrest Lie

By Alyssa Aquino (September 22, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit denied a Chinese national's bid for asylum over religious persecution, finding that she failed to disclose her 2013 arrest by U.S. authorities and could not offer a plausible explanation for her omission. Hong Li, a member of a church that isn't registered with the Chinese government, had been arrested and charged with prostitution in the U.S. but denied it in an asylum application. Li had argued that her claims of religious persecution were still credible and that she had only made a mistake, as the prostitution charge had been dismissed, according to the opinion. But Li hadn't cited...

