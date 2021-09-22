Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Beat COVID Suits In NJ Over Virus Exclusions

By Bill Wichert (September 22, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey federal judges in separate suits have concluded that insurance policies' virus exclusions barred policyholders' coverage of losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, handing victories to units of Travelers and The Hartford.

U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Wednesday cited the exclusion in dismissing steel businesses' suit against Travelers' Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co., a day after U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman pointed to a similar exclusion in tossing a dental practice's suit against The Hartford's Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd.

The rulings add to insurers' winning record in New Jersey federal cases where judges have declared that...

