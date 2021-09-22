Insurers Beat COVID Suits In NJ Over Virus Exclusions

By Bill Wichert (September 22, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Two New Jersey federal judges in separate suits have concluded that insurance policies' virus exclusions barred policyholders' coverage of losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, handing victories to units of Travelers and The Hartford. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Wednesday cited the exclusion in dismissing steel businesses' suit against Travelers' Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co., a day after U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman pointed to a similar exclusion in tossing a dental practice's suit against The Hartford's Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. The rulings add to insurers' winning record in New Jersey federal cases where judges have declared that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS