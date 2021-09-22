Watchdog Says DOD Drug Supply Chain At Risk For Upheaval

By Grace Dixon (September 22, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog reported that the Pentagon's reliance on overseas suppliers for pharmaceutical ingredients poses a threat to public health, finding that the DOD must do more to address the risks of disruption to its pharmaceutical supply chain. The DOD Office of Inspector General, in a partially redacted report inked Monday and made public Wednesday, found that the DOD's reliance on the commercial pharmaceutical market, which in turn sources most of its ingredients abroad, put the department at risk of drug shortages, adding that the Pentagon has failed to fully assess or address this threat. "The DOD's reliance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS