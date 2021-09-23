Skechers Gets Sneaker Burn Suit Tossed For Good

By Emily Field (September 23, 2021, 11:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday tossed a proposed class action brought by a woman who claimed that Skechers USA Inc.'s light-up sneakers burned her son's feet, saying her allegations didn't point to any direct statements by the shoe manufacturer related to the shoes' alleged defect. U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow dismissed with prejudice Rikki Guajardo's suit alleging Skechers' Energy Lights sneakers were defective. Guajardo's "rehashed" allegations from a previously dismissed complaint still failed to identify any statements from Skechers that contained material omissions about the alleged defect in the shoes, as required under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business...

