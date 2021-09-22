ZoomInfo Must Face Proposed Ill. Class's Privacy Suit

By Diamond Naga Siu (September 22, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled on Wednesday that ZoomInfo must face proposed class action claims that it nonconsensually uses Illinois resident names and identities to advertise paid access to its full database, ruling the proposed lead plaintiff sufficiently stated a claim. Proposed lead plaintiff Jessica Leving Siegel sued businessperson database company ZoomInfo Technologies LLC for allegedly violating Illinois privacy laws. It is one of many suits taking aim at companies for similar nonconsensual advertising practices. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras acknowledged in the order how someone must have viewed Leving Siegel's information to constitute a violation of the Illinois Right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS