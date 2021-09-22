NY Says More Funds Needed As Rent Aid Speeds Up

By Emma Whitford (September 22, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A New York program to administer about $2.4 billion in pandemic rent and utility assistance has ramped up its application processing considerably, new data show, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to request additional federal funding. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, accompanied by Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, left, speaks before signing the "Less is More" law, during ceremonies in the governor's office, in New York, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) The state is at a "very critical juncture" and is on track to go through all of its federal dollars by early October, Hochul wrote in a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Department of...

