Russian Wants Quinn Emanuel To Reveal 'Fake' Doc Source

By Christopher Crosby (September 23, 2021, 5:20 PM BST) -- A Russian industrialist has sued Quinn Emanuel in London to force the law firm to reveal its source for a report suggesting he misled arbitrators in a dispute with a bitter ex-business partner, saying the document is a sham. Oleg Deripaska filed a now-public disclosure request with the High Court on Sept. 3, which seeks to compel the litigation-focused Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP to identify the "business intelligence consultancy" it used to source a document connected to a deal with his former associate Vladimir Chernukhin. Deripaska and Chernukhin have feuded for years over the ownership of valuable real estate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS