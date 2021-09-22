StarKist Tells 9th Circ. Uninjured Overwhelm Tuna Classes

By Lauren Berg (September 22, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- StarKist Co. urged the en banc Ninth Circuit during oral arguments on Wednesday to decertify three classes of canned tuna buyers in a massive price-fixing lawsuit, saying there are too many class members who haven't suffered any injuries from the alleged scheme. Gregory G. Garre of Latham & Watkins LLP, an attorney for StarKist and its parent company, told the appellate court that the initial panel got it right when it decertified three buyer classes, arguing that the district court should have determined how many members hadn't suffered any injuries before making a certification determination. In April, the divided circuit panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS