Calif. Firm Can't Claim 'Metaverse Law' TM, Rival Says

By Max Jaeger (September 22, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A feud over a New York law firm's virtual office spilled into the physical realm on Wednesday when the firm sued to invalidate a rival California firm's trademark on the term "metaverse law." The "metaverse hq" virtual office that Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC built on the Decentraland platform. Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC wants to invalidate Newport Beach-based Metaverse Law's 2018 eponymous trademark, arguing in a New York federal lawsuit that "metaverse" is too generic a concept for protection. "Defendant is not any more able to monopolize the use of the phrase 'METAVERSE LAW' than a firm would be able...

