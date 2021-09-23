8th Circ. Probes Tyson Bid To Keep COVID Suits In Fed. Court

By Y. Peter Kang (September 23, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel grilled Tyson Foods on Thursday as to why the meat processing giant should be allowed to litigate twin coronavirus-related wrongful death suits in federal court rather than state court, given that it had not been under a federal mandate to stay open amid the pandemic. During proceedings held via videoconference, Tyson Foods Inc. contended that two wrongful death suits accusing the meat processing giant of lying to its Waterloo, Iowa, plant employees and knowingly risking their health during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in more than 1,000 infections and at least five deaths, should...

