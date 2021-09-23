COVID-19 Relief Funds Must Be Tech-Neutral, States Told

By Kelcee Griffis (September 23, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Recently released guidelines that detail how the Treasury Department will distribute billions of congressionally allocated COVID-19 recovery dollars have irked a subset of small wireless internet companies, which say the framework pushes states to choose costly fiber lines over wireless internet options. The U.S. Department of the Treasury guidelines, which name expanding broadband access as a "key priority" for the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund, declare that eligible projects must result in "service that reliably meets or exceeds symmetrical speeds of 100 [megabits per second] so that communities have future-proof infrastructure to serve their long-term needs." The premium placed on speeds...

