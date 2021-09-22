Ex-Pa. Judge Pleads Guilty To Theft, Election Code Violations

By Dave Simpson (September 22, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A former Philadelphia-area judge, who was charged with pilfering thousands of dollars from his campaign coffers to fund gambling sprees and pay personal expenses, has pled guilty to theft and election code violations and was sentenced to a year of probation, the state attorney general said Wednesday. Michael Cabry III, who presided over a magisterial district court in Chester County until he was charged and suspended in October, admitted theft by unlawful taking and was sentenced before Judge Stephen B. Lieberman, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. "The defendant has taken responsibility for his actions that undermined both his authority as a...

