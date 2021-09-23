Indiana Justices Clear Tyson Meats In Motorcycle Crash Suit

By Mike Curley (September 23, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court has tossed claims that grass on a Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. property was too high and led to a motorcycle accident, adopting a bright-line rule that a property owner does not have a duty to motorists if an obstruction is confined to the property itself. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the justices affirmed a summary judgment that freed Tyson from claims by Judy Reece, who sued on behalf of her husband, Walter Reece, finding that because the grass didn't "visit itself upon the highway," Tyson could not be held liable for the collision. According to the opinion,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS