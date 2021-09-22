Minn. Justices Revive Suit Over Woman's Fatal Fall At Lodge

By Joyce Hanson (September 22, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has revived a wrongful death suit seeking to hold a lakeside resort liable for a woman's fatal fall down a purportedly dilapidated concrete stairway, saying the condition of the stairs may have been the culprit though no eyewitnesses saw what caused the fall. The majority of state high court justices in their 5-2 ruling Wednesday agreed that a genuine issue of material fact exists as to whether the condition of the stairway "proximately caused" 70-year-old Joyce Weeks' July 2016 fall from the stairs attached to the main lodge building of the Myrtle Lake Resort in the town...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS