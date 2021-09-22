Raft Of Claims Deleted In Hard Disk Parts Price-Fixing Case

By Christopher Cole (September 22, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge threw out a range of price-fixing claims against hard disk parts manufacturers Wednesday, but kept part of the litigation afloat and gave two groups of plaintiffs a month to rework the jettisoned claims. The antitrust suit will continue to move forward as several groups of parts buyers pursue allegations that companies including NHK and TDK conspired to inflate the prices of suspension assemblies used in hard disk drives. But U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney agreed to several of the manufacturers' requests in their bid to ditch the second amended complaints, or SACs, from end-users and resellers...

