3rd Circ. Says BIA Ignored Evidence Of Yemeni's Persecution

By Craig Clough (September 22, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit Wednesday vacated a Board of Immigration Appeals' decision that denied a Yemeni man's request for protection from deportation, saying the board ignored "overwhelming evidence" that the man had been persecuted and could be tortured for his political beliefs. In a published opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Cheryl Ann Krause, a three-judge panel faulted the BIA for putting too much emphasis on the fact that some of petitioner Adel Ghanem's persecutors were family members and said the BIA appeared to ignore blatant evidence. "In this instance, the record evidence not only fails to support the BIA's determination that...

