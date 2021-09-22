Court Says Travelers Can't Trim Tool Co.'s Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (September 22, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge declined Wednesday to strike a toolmaker's accusations that Travelers wrongly refused to pay coverage benefits for a suit accusing the toolmaker and one of its directors of transferring more than $40 million to dodge a court judgment. In an order that was handed down the same day as Travelers' request to dismiss the accusations, U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman said he had considered the request and found it should be denied. Judge Pittman didn't provide any further explanation about the ruling, which keeps in place a key accusation in energy sector toolmaker DD Energetics' suit against...

