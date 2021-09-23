Texas Law Firm Wants Claims Against Insurer Reheard

By Clark Mindock (September 23, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Ryan Law Firm LLP says a Texas federal court erred when tossing bad faith claims it brought against an insurer for failing to cover a legal malpractice settlement, telling the court the decision dismissed a claim that wasn't even contested. The firm on Wednesday requested that the court reconsider its decision last year to dismiss its statutory bad faith claims against New York Marine and General Insurance Co., arguing that the decision was inconsistent with Texas law and that a recent Texas Supreme Court decision confirmed that a dismissal is improper where a claim wasn't challenged. Ryan Law said that New York...

