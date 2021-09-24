Biden Taps Migrant Advocate To Helm ICE's Prosecution Arm

By Mike LaSusa (September 24, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has appointed a longtime immigrant rights lawyer as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's new top prosecutor, the agency confirmed to Law360 on Friday. Kerry Doyle, a Massachusetts-based attorney with decades of experience defending immigrants from enforcement actions, will head ICE's Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, which represents the agency when it moves to deport people. Biden's choice of Doyle as principal legal advisor came as welcome news to some advocates. "Having practiced for over two decades, Kerry Doyle is enormously respected among immigration attorneys as an extremely smart lawyer deeply committed to protecting the rights of immigrants,"...

