NY Gov. Taps Final Members For State's Pot Regulatory Board

By Melissa Angell (September 22, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday tapped a union leader and the head of the state's dormitory authority as the two final picks for New York's board of Office of Cannabis Management, moving swiftly to get the Empire State's cannabis industry on its feet. Reuben R. McDaniel III, president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, and Jessica García, assistant to the president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, round out the regulatory board. Neither of the board members required Senate confirmation, according to a spokesman for Hochul's office. "New York's cannabis industry...

