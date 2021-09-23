Calif. Tells 9th Circ. Federal Dam Not Allowed To Hurt Trout

By Morgan Conley (September 23, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- California has asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a suit aimed at securing more water releases from a dam near Santa Maria for a protected trout's benefit, telling the court in an amicus brief that the dam's authorization doesn't just allow for species conservation, it requires it. The Golden State told the circuit court in an amicus brief Wednesday that U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. got it wrong when he found in April that the 1950s-era law that authorized the Twitchell Dam didn't include species conservation as a reason for the dam to increase water flows. The state said the...

