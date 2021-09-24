Marketing Exec. Wants High Court To Review FCA Judgment

By Adam Lidgett (September 24, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A health care marketing consultant wants the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Fourth Circuit decision backing an order that he and two others collectively had to pay about $114 million in a False Claims Act case. In his petition to the high court — dated Sept. 20 but docketed on Wednesday — Floyd Dent III, who partly owned BlueWave Healthcare Consultants Inc., challenged a Fourth Circuit decision that affirmed a lower court order against him and two others. In the case, U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel in 2018 issued a judgment of $111,109,655 against Dent, fellow BlueWave Healthcare Consultants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS