9th Circ. Gives Go-Ahead To CRT Settlement

By J. Edward Moreno (September 24, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Wednesday that it will not reconsider settlements between makers and certain purchasers of cathode ray tubes and denied efforts to intervene by members of the purchasing class who were not part of the settlements. In a nonprecedential decision released Wednesday, the three-judge panel said the group of CRT purchasers that were not part of the settlement lack standing to overturn the district court's approval of the settlements, which amount to $521 million. The non-settling buyers who appealed were excluded from the settlements, and fall into two categories: The so-called other repealer state group (ORS), which consists of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS