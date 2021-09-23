Insurer Wants 3M To Pay Up For Warming Device Defense

By Ben Zigterman (September 23, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- 3M should pay separate deductibles for each surgery involved in multidistrict litigation over its surgical warming device, a Chubb unit said in a federal insurance suit filed Wednesday in Minnesota. Meanwhile, 3M believes it should have to pay only one deductible for the design and manufacture of its Bair Hugger forced-air warming device, which thousands of patients have blamed for infections, according to Federal Insurance Co.'s lawsuit. Federal's policies with Arizant, which was later purchased by 3M, included per-event and per-occurrence deductibles, according to the suit. According to Federal, the policies are clear that each contested surgery should be considered a...

