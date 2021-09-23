Real Estate Rumors: Weiss Serota, Liakas Law, Janoura

By Andrew McIntyre (September 23, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman PL has signed a lease for 12,138 square feet of space in Boca Raton, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The law firm is taking space at 2255 Glades Road, which is owned by Florida-based real estate firm CP Group, according to the report. Liakas Law PC has inked a deal to lease 13,445 square feet on Wall Street in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The deal is for space at 65 Broadway, which is owned by the Trump Organization and is also known as the Trump Building, according to the...

