NDTX's Acting US Atty To Leave For Private Practice

By Michelle Casady (September 23, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas has said he will step down effective Oct. 1 to enter private practice after nearly nine months at the district's helm. Prerak Shah was named acting U.S. attorney after Erin Nealy Cox stepped down in January. He previously served as the first assistant U.S. attorney for the district. Shah said in a statement Wednesday that it was the "honor of a lifetime" to hold the job. "I was privileged to work with not only the best federal prosecutors in the nation, but to work side-by-side with peerless federal, state and local...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS