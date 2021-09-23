GE Healthcare Inks $1.45B Deal For Surgical Imaging Co.

By Charlie Innis (September 23, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- GE Healthcare, General Electric's medical tech subsidiary, said Thursday it plans to boost its ultrasound business with the purchase of BK Medical ApS for $1.45 billion, in a cash deal guided by three law firms. GE Healthcare is buying the Boston- and Copenhagen-headquartered company from Altaris Capital Partners LLC, a New York investment firm focused on health care, according to the announcement. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is advising GE Healthcare on the deal, while Schiff Hardin LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP are advising BK Medical. BK Medical develops real-time ultrasound equipment for surgeons to use during operations. The company's...

