Gov't Exempted From Security Tariff Transparency Rule

By Alex Lawson (September 23, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday unveiled a new rule requiring companies seeking national security tariffs to issue public copies of their requests, but exempted government agencies from the same transparency requirements. Commerce's rule enacts procedural changes to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the government to impose tariffs on imports deemed a threat to national security. Under the rule, companies seeking tariff relief under Section 232 must do so publicly, allowing for certain redactions of sensitive information. The changes in the rule, set for final publication Friday, "will improve public transparency of the Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS