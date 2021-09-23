Rockville Diocese Insurers Can Get Ch. 11 Abuse Claim Info

By Vince Sullivan (September 23, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge said insurers that provided historical liability coverage to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre will be able to access information provided by sexual abuse victims, finding that the materials are relevant to upcoming mediation discussions. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman said she was mostly concerned about the mediation process that will be commencing shortly to facilitate a potential settlement among the diocese, its insurers and the hundreds of claimants alleging they were sexually abused by people connected to the church. "This should be an easy one for the diocese," Judge...

