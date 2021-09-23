Psychic Awakens In TM Heaven With 'Archangel' Win

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 23, 2021, 6:39 PM BST) -- An English judge tossed trademark infringement claims over the name "Archangel Alchemy" from a psychic who registered the name in 2019, saying a rival holistic healer had generated goodwill with the moniker since 2010. Judge Melissa Clarke, sitting as a judge of the High Court, invalidated the trademark owned by therapist and best-selling author Claire Stone in a judgment Wednesday. Additionally, she ruled in favor of counterclaims brought by Alexandra Wenman — a YouTuber who bills herself as an "awakener." Stone, 38, told the court she sued Wenman in 2020 after seeing the competitor was promoting a course on Archangel Alchemy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS