Gov't Employees Sue Over Biden's COVID-19 Vax Mandates

By Anne Cullen (September 23, 2021, 12:45 PM EDT) -- A coalition of federal workers, service members and federal contracting employees mounted a legal challenge Thursday to President Joe Biden's and the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandates, arguing the requirements violate the U.S. Constitution and their religious freedom. The group, which sued in D.C. federal court, called on the court to bring down Biden's executive orders from earlier this month requiring vaccinations for government and federal contracting employees as well as the U.S. Department of Defense's vaccine mandate for service members, unveiled in August. The workers challenged what they called the "unlawful, manipulative, coercive and deceptive tactics defendants have employed and continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS