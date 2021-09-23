Trade Court Orders Redo On Korean Steel Tariffs

By Alyssa Aquino (September 23, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to recalculate anti-dumping tariffs on Korean steel pipes and tubes, saying Thursday the department bungled the calculations by finding that a "particular market situation" called for higher tariffs. Amid an administrative review of an anti-dumping duty on Korean heavy-walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes, Commerce had determined that the Korean market for a key input, heavy-rolled steel, was distorted by a series of factors. Because the market was warped, the department adjusted the reported production costs of two Korean companies under investigation, HiSteel Co. Ltd. and Kukje...

