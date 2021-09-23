Ga. Justices Question Atty's Bid To Nix Judge Appointment

By Rosie Manins (September 23, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court of Georgia justices on Thursday indicated during oral arguments that they're dubious of an attorney's bid to invalidate the appointment of a state trial court judge, challenging the lawyer's notion that a special election should be held. The justices picked apart arguments by Maureen O. Floyd, an Augusta attorney at Floyd Leopard & Blake LLP who claims the gubernatorial appointment of Augusta Judicial Circuit Judge Jesse C. Stone in February went against Georgia's constitution and robbed Augusta voters of an election. Floyd claims Gov. Brian Kemp waited too long to appoint Judge Stone to fill the vacancy created by...

