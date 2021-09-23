St. John's Fired Hoops Coach For Leave Request, Suit Says

By Rachel Scharf (September 23, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A former St. John's University assistant men's basketball coach sued the university and head hoops coach in New York federal court Thursday alleging he was fired in retaliation for seeking medical leave and other accommodations for a heart condition during the pandemic. Steven DeMeo accused St. John's and Mike Anderson, a veteran of Division I college basketball named Big East Conference coach of the year this spring, of violating the Family and Medical Leave Act and various state and local employment laws. DeMeo alleged that he worked hard to achieve excellent results for the team, despite undergoing surgery for an irregular...

