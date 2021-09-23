House Approves $768B Defense Bill For 2022

By Daniel Wilson (September 23, 2021, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $768.1 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2022, after rejecting a proposal from the Democrats' progressive wing to slash proposed spending by 10%. Lawmakers voted 316-113 to approve H.R. 4350, the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, after three days of debate, considering 476 proposed amendments along the way. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., had urged lawmakers to support the bill before and throughout floor debate, saying in a statement Wednesday that the legislation "invests in what makes America strong: our diversity, our technological innovation, our alliances and...

