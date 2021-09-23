Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Albright Won't Wait To Transfer 'Venue Manipulation' Cases

By Britain Eakin (September 23, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright has said he won't wait for a patent licensing company to seek Supreme Court review of a Federal Circuit decision that it was engaging in "venue manipulation," opting instead to transfer its infringement suits against Samsung, LG and Uber to California.

Judge Albright denied Ikorongo Technology LLC's motions to stay in its cases against Samsung and LG in identical one-page orders on Thursday, officially transferring them and saying only that he was "of the opinion that the motion should be denied." The judge — whose court handles 25% of all U.S. patent cases filed this year...

