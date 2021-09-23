Senate Dems Tell Biden To Solidify Rosenworcel's FCC Post

By Kelcee Griffis (September 23, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A coalition of two dozen Democrats are throwing their support behind the Federal Communications Commission's acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to permanently lead the agency, telling President Joe Biden in letter that he must elevate her to accomplish his broadband-expansion agenda. Led by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Brian Schatz and independent Sen. Angus King, the group on Wednesday urged Biden to appoint Rosenworcel to a full term as chairwoman. According to the lawmakers, Biden must install a permanent chair with the clout to bring together a wide range of stakeholders affected by the massive $64 billion investment Congress recently made in...

