How Ga. Courts Mastered Remote Civil Jury Selection

By Rosie Manins (October 5, 2021, 8:03 AM EDT) -- EDITED -- State trial courts in Atlanta are championing a remote jury selection process for civil cases that has impressed state judiciary leaders enough to encourage its widespread implementation. Local trial attorneys say the process, using Zoom video conferencing, isn't perfect, but that it's helping to move forward civil cases that would likely otherwise languish another year or so as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of civil and criminal cases are pending in Georgia trial courts with little movement since the start of the pandemic, as most in-person proceedings were until recently prohibited under state judicial emergency orders....

