Pot Regulators Say Federal Legalization Can't Impede States

By Sam Reisman (September 23, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A coalition of regulators responsible for overseeing the marijuana industries in 35 states on Thursday urged Senate Democrats developing a legalization bill to preserve local jurisdictions' role in administering cannabis policy without federal interference. The Cannabis Regulators Association, or CANNRA, an interstate organization of cannabis regulators launched last year, issued a letter in response to a discussion draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, or CAOA, a legalization bill co-sponsored by Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., which was unveiled in July. "States need to be allowed to continue to be responsive to urgent regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS